PETER BRUCE: Return to sender, this business is blown
A few years ago when Mark Barnes was running the Post Office it required zero money from the state — now it needs R8bn just to survive
24 November 2021 - 20:16
It may be news to you that the government is still looking for an equity partner for Eskom, our failed, bankrupt and unhappy electricity monopoly. No less than the deputy president, David Mabuza, passed this reassuring news to the National Council of Provinces just the other day.
“We continue to engage with key stakeholders to address [the Eskom crisis] and the bottlenecks. We are looking at a strategic partner that will complement Eskom and ease the burden … but we will cross [that bridge] when we get there,” Mabuza, who is also leader of government business, told his audience...
