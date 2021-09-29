Post office reaches payment plan with workers’ medical aid fund
Cash-strapped state utility to settle more than R600m in outstanding contributions to Medipos to ensure staff have medical cover
29 September 2021 - 13:55
The SA Post Office (Sapo), the technically insolvent parastatal, is breathing a sigh of relief after reaching a payment plan with its employees’ medical aid fund to settle outstanding contributions of more than R600m.
Sapo has been mired in crisis for years and, like state-owned power utility Eskom, continues to rely on government bailouts to stay afloat. It received R2.9bn from Treasury in 2019 to settle loans and pay critical suppliers. ..
