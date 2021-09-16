Can indices excluding China tell us anything useful?

If China becomes too difficult to price in wider investment indices due to Beijing’s unfolding regulatory crackdown on some of the country’s leading companies, the emerging markets universe may see some seismic shifts.

That’s not to say there’s any rush to exit China so far — more a rethink of what, if any, investment bucket the country now falls into in the light of rapidly redefined risks.

Many investors remain positive on China despite the uncertainties surrounding the regulatory squeeze on its Big Tech firms, its “common prosperity” drive and intensifying rivalry with the US. But they acknowledge it’s becoming much more difficult to assess the risks back-to-back with other countries.

Giant asset manager BlackRock’s decision earlier in 2021 to treat China as a stand-alone investment outside emerging and developed market indices begs a question of just how “exChina” investments perform without the world’s second-largest economy.

Despite stinging criticism from veteran investor George Soros for a “tragic mistake” in pouring billions into China at a politically sensitive time, BlackRock recommends investors triple their strategic weightings to Chinese equities compared with the meagre stock and bond weightings in global indices.

Though the third-largest country weight in MSCI’s All-Country stock index, China’s 4.05% weight lags Japan’s almost 6% and the nearly 60% for US companies.

BlackRock thinks China’s weighting should be more than 10%, even though it acknowledges that the government’s corporate and market crackdowns in 2021 — as well as the wider political standoff between Beijing and Western capitals — was likely to see uncertainties persist for some time.