JSE boss Leila Fourie flags capital outflows from SA as a major concern
SA needs to do more to make an investment case for the country, she says
31 August 2021 - 19:18
Leila Fourie, the head of the JSE, Africa’s biggest stock exchange by market value, says the rate of capital leaving the country is the one thing that keeps her awake at night.
SA needed to do more to make an investment case for the country, she said during an interview on a Business Day Spotlight podcast. ..
