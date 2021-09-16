Amcu rejects forced vaccinations in the workplace
16 September 2021 - 19:28
The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has joined other labour bodies in opposing mandatory vaccinations in the workplace, dealing a major blow to a possible vaccine mandate.
Amcu on Tuesday said its members must take the vaccine voluntarily. Forced vaccination will be in breach of the Protection of Personal Information Act, which was promulgated to protect people’s personal information, and section 14 of the National Health Act, which gives all patients the right to confidentiality. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now