National Amcu rejects forced vaccinations in the workplace B L Premium

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has joined other labour bodies in opposing mandatory vaccinations in the workplace, dealing a major blow to a possible vaccine mandate.

Amcu on Tuesday said its members must take the vaccine voluntarily. Forced vaccination will be in breach of the Protection of Personal Information Act, which was promulgated to protect people’s personal information, and section 14 of the National Health Act, which gives all patients the right to confidentiality. ..