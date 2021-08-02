SOLLY MAPAILA: Scientific socialism more relevant than before amid continuing inequality

What was achieved through direct colonialism in the past is now achieved through the instruments of economic domination and military aggression. As evidenced by the imperialist aggression of the US against Cuba, illegal economic blockades are used to attack other countries, with far-reaching extraterritorial implications. Similarly, as evidenced by the destruction of Libya by the US and its North Atlantic allies, militarism is used.

There is no economic, social, and political system that is responsible for killing so many people, tens of millions, as capitalism has done and continues to do through war, through the neglect of occupational health and safety at the workplace, through deprivation of healthcare, and environmental degradation. Humanity as a whole and life on Earth are facing the catastrophic threat of climate change caused by capitalist production and patterns of consumption. There can be no doubt that humanity and nature need a turnaround.

It makes no sense to question whether the struggle to end the system of labour exploitation by capital, and the class inequality on which the injustice hinges, or the struggle to achieve world peace and social justice, is still relevant. The just struggle for universal social emancipation, that is the struggle for socialism, is more relevant than before and necessary to save humanity and Nature from capitalist destruction, crimes, corruption, endemic crisis and pandemics.

To end what our constitution refers to as the imbalances of the past that are continually reproduced by the capitalist system, we need to deepen the good part of our history, the struggle to complete our national democratic revolution towards universal social emancipation. The ideas of scientific socialism and its methods of inquiry into the truth about the realities and state of society have contributed greatly to and inspired our liberation struggle.

Classless society

As Chris Hani once said, socialism is not about complex concepts. It is about simple things. Socialism is about quality healthcare for all. It is about access to quality education for all children, and technical, vocational, and higher education and training. Socialism is about the eradication of poverty and hunger. It is about the right to work for all. Socialism is about decent working conditions. It is about decent houses for all. Socialism is about human wellbeing and development considered comprehensively, a better life for all and human rights in all respects. To this end, ending the exploitation, oppression, and domination of one person by another is essential. This philosophy, which the SACP embraced at its founding conference held on July 30 to August 1 1921 as the Communist Party of SA, remains relevant.

As it celebrated its centenary at the weekend, the SACP pledged its unflinching commitment to socialism as the transitional way forward from capitalism to a classless society without the exploitation of one person by another and its institutions of oppression and domination.

Hani, then the SACP general secretary, was assassinated on April 10 1993 for dedicating his life to achieve the goals of democracy and scientific socialism. His assassins defended the exploitative system of capitalism under apartheid and sought to perpetuate its existence.

• Mapaila is SACP first deputy general secretary.