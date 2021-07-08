Opinion / Columnists ANTHONY BUTLER: China Express could turn out to be a slow boat The superpower isn't a major investor and exports to it are small, compared to other African countries BL PREMIUM

Recent celebrations of the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) tell us something significant about the evolving relationship between SA and the People’s Republic of China.

The facts on the ground do not suggest an ideological love-in is in order. According to Harvard Growth Lab, China is a growing trade partner of SA, taking perhaps 16% of our exports, but it remains far less important than the EU. Even outside the EU, India, Japan and the UK together buy more SA goods and services than China...