JUSTICE MALALA: How numbskulls in the ANC sabotage Covid response

There hasn’t been a period in our lifetimes when such an overwhelming chunk of the world population has sat at home at the same time for so long. This has brought the global economy to a screeching halt.

Everything about our economics and our politics has changed. We need new thinking or else we will be stuck in the deep inequality and poverty we are sinking into right now. Social upheaval and unrest will follow.

The Financial Times shocked many 10 days ago when it thundered: “Radical reforms — reversing the prevailing policy direction of the last four decades — will need to be put on the table … Redistribution will again be on the agenda; the privileges of the elderly and wealthy in question. Policies until recently considered eccentric, such as basic income and wealth taxes, will have to be in the mix.”

It was an extraordinary view from one of the oracles of global capitalism. It is a recognition that everything has changed and we need new ways. A significant number of policymakers on the left and right of the political divide globally realise this.

But here in SA I fear for our post-Covid-19 future. I’m not convinced that we won’t just revert to the myopic, small-minded, Cold War ideologies and rivalries that made us begin to fall backwards in human development rankings these past 10 years.

Nothing illustrates this more than utterances in the past few days by the secretaries of the ANC, the SACP and Cosatu. It’s been about two weeks since they issued their statement on how to fix our economy in a post-Covid-19 era, and I have returned to it several times with mounting concern for our future.

For sure, they’ve been roundly criticised for their political and economic naiveté, but there is something even more frightening in what they said: the entire thing reads as though it was written in another era. There is no appreciation of the fact that in these past few weeks the world has changed fundamentally.

Let me speak plainly. These guys have no idea what a terrifying place SA’s economy and its people are in. They have absolutely no clue.

They do not realise that for this country what has happened is not the “tsunami” many have alluded to – it’s worse. The Jacob Zuma years, the downgrades that have us languishing in deep junk status and the Covid-19 pandemic have brought this country to its knees.

We can expect to be at 40%-50% unemployment in months, if not weeks. We will be swimming in debt. Thousands of businesses will close.

And yet in the midst of this crisis we have ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, SACP first deputy secretary Solly Mapaila and Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali lashing out at finance minister Tito Mboweni for saying that SA may turn to the IMF or the World Bank for funding specifically to fight Covid-19 and its consequences.