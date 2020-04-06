Tripartite alliance says no to seeking Covid-19 support from IMF
Alliance secretariat calls on the government to explore all domestic sources of funds, including retirement funds
06 April 2020 - 19:45
The ANC-led tripartite alliance said it will form a task team to engage the government on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it ruled out approaching the IMF for assistance.
Nearly halfway into the national lockdown, the tripartite alliance, made up of the ANC, the SA Communist Party (SACP) and Cosatu, said it will make proposals to the government to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
