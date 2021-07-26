Opinion

CARTOON: Extended family meeting

26 July 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Monday, July 26 2021
Monday, July 26 2021

NEWS ANALYSIS: Concern over SA’s ability or willingness to deal with snooping on Ramaphosa’s phone

Rwanda declines to comment after allegations of involvement of nation states in surveillance of world leaders
Companies
3 days ago

Ramaphosa among leaders targeted in Pegasus spyware case, says report

Leaked database at the heart of the Pegasus project includes the mobile phone numbers of 14 leaders, including Cyril Ramaphosa, Emmanuel Macron and ...
World
5 days ago

Ramaphosa’s phone may have been tapped by Rwandan spies

Amnesty International allegations could further strain relations between SA and Kagame’s government
National
4 days ago

India opposition says Modi targeted political rival for surveillance

Phones belonging to Rahul Gandhi and chief election commissioner identified as potential targets using spyware in lead up to 2019 polls
World
6 days ago

NSO accused of providing technology linked to murders

Pegasus spyware used to target more than 60 government critics, database reveals
Companies
1 week ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Cold War 2.0: set in cyberspace

The latest hack involves a network supplier you’ve never heard of — whose weak security was targeted to reach bigger fish
Opinion
2 weeks ago
Friday, July 23 2021
Friday, July 23 2021
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Game theory poser faces justices in Jacob Zuma’s ...
Opinion
2.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Basic income grant could ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: It’s all good not to let a ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
DESNÉ MASIE: How many deaths will be enough in ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Standard Bank partly to blame ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.