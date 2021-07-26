CARTOON: Extended family meeting

The spread of Covid-19 variants and changes to import rules in China counteract the expectation of tight supply for the rest of 2021
The writers believe the Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act creates a firm mandate to redress race-based inequalities head on
‘We are in consultation with our key stakeholders on how we can manage that particular process,’ Kgokolo says
Speculation is growing of a cabinet reshuffle which is likely to lead to a major shake-up of the security cluster of ministries
CEO Carsten Egeriis says there is still a lot that needs to be done to restore the bank’s image
The solution is to create the conditions for people to get jobs, says regional representative
AfCFTA aims to grow intra-African trade by more than 50%
The problem with the post-Brexit relationship is that squabbles are spilling out of the technocratic structure the EU’s negotiating team used to come up with the deal
Some of the good things from their Test loss suggest that once the South Africans can shake off some rust, they could be formidable
In instances where access to vaccines is limited or impossible, drugs can be a manageable alternative
