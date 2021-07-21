Ramaphosa’s phone may have been tapped by Rwandan spies

A global investigation involving human rights group Amnesty International has revealed that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have been the subject of spying or surveillance by Rwanda, a revelation unlikely to bode well for already strained diplomatic relations between the two countries.

On Wednesday, Amnesty International said new evidence uncovered by the Pegasus Project revealed that the phone numbers of 14 heads of state, including Ramaphosa, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, Pakistan’s Imran Khan and hundreds of government officials had been selected as people of interest by clients of spyware company NSO.

Spyware refers to software installed on a computing device without the owner’s knowledge. After invading the device, it steals sensitive or covert information and internet usage data and relays it to advertisers, data firms or other external users.

The Pegasus Project is a collaboration by more than 80 journalists from 17 media organisations, including the Washington Post and the UK’s Guardian newspaper, in 10 countries co-ordinated by Forbidden Stories, a Paris-based media non-profit, with technical support from Amnesty International, which conducted forensic tests on mobile phones to identify traces of the spyware.

Through a leak of 50,000 phone numbers of potential surveillance targets, it appears Ramaphosa had been selected for surveillance by Rwanda in 2019.

If true, the allegations could further strain relations between SA and Rwanda. Relations between the two countries have been frosty, in part because of the number of former Rwandan officials who have sought refuge in SA after falling out with President Paul Kagame.

Questioned about the spyware report during her daily briefing, minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said: “Of course we would not be happy that we have been targeted. We believe that not only infringes on the privacy of the person of the president but also infringes on the sovereignty of this country.

“The state security agencies will have to look at whether the targeting resulted in any action, whether the phone of the president was tampered with. But we are not happy for the mere fact that we were targeted. And it’s a pity that the report comes now when relations are improving within the region,” Ntshavheni said.

“We would not want to get to a state of distrust with members of the Sadc community. We’re hoping we’ll work with fellow members to protect and respect the sovereignty of individual states and will not use unacceptable means to find information. There are always diplomatic channels to find information on the decisions of SA.”

Israeli surveillance company NSO developed the Pegasus spyware which was at the heart of the investigation. Though it says its software is used to fight crime and is for “sole use of vetted-and-approved, state-administered and law enforcement agencies”, it has been linked to human rights violations and spying on heads of state, activists and journalists, including the family of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The purpose of the list of leaked phone numbers is unknown, and NSO has disputed that it was a list of surveillance targets.

Shenilla Mohamed, Amnesty International SA’s executive director, said: “We have long known that activists and journalists are targets of this surreptitious phone-hacking, but it’s clear that even those at the highest levels of power cannot escape the sinister spread of NSO’s spyware.”

While the Pegasus Project has identified people in Rwanda as having placed the tap on Ramaphosa’s phone, it is worrying, according to Citizenlab SA, an online community engagement platform for local governments, that at least two suspected NSO customers may be operating in SA.

“It may be possible that the president’s phone was targeted by his fellow South Africans,” said Anna Collard, a senior vice-president at security training firm KnowBe4 Africa.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za