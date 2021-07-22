Companies / Telecoms & Technology NEWS ANALYSIS: Concern over SA’s ability or willingness to deal with snooping on Ramaphosa’s phone Rwanda declines to comment after allegations of involvement of nation states in surveillance of world leaders BL PREMIUM

The revelation earlier this week that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have been the subject of spying or surveillance through his smartphone, along with other world leaders, has raised questions such as who the company is behind the spying software, how it was done and whether SA will be able to deal with it.

Cyber threats are a growing risk around the world and SA is no exception. According to professional services company Accenture, SA has the third-highest number of cybercrime victims in the world, with about R2.2bn lost each year through fraudulent activities via the internet. The global Cyber Exposure index ranks SA sixth on its list of most-targeted countries for cyberattacks. ..