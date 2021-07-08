Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Cold War 2.0: set in cyberspace The latest hack involves a network supplier you’ve never heard of — whose weak security was targeted to reach bigger fish BL PREMIUM

Miami was in the news for all the wrong reasons last week. First that tragic collapse of a condo and then, on Sunday, it was revealed that a little-known Miami company, Kaseya, had been hacked.

It makes software to help manage other people’s networks and hackers gained access to these networks, where it installed ransomware. This is a similar modus operandi to the SolarWinds hack last December that allowed Russian hackers access to US agencies and about 100 companies, albeit without the ransomware...