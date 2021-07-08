TOBY SHAPSHAK: Cold War 2.0: set in cyberspace
The latest hack involves a network supplier you’ve never heard of — whose weak security was targeted to reach bigger fish
08 July 2021 - 05:00
Miami was in the news for all the wrong reasons last week. First that tragic collapse of a condo and then, on Sunday, it was revealed that a little-known Miami company, Kaseya, had been hacked.
It makes software to help manage other people’s networks and hackers gained access to these networks, where it installed ransomware. This is a similar modus operandi to the SolarWinds hack last December that allowed Russian hackers access to US agencies and about 100 companies, albeit without the ransomware...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now