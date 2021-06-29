National BREAKING NEWS: Jacob Zuma found guilty of contempt of court and receives 15-month jail term The former president has consistently refused to appear before Zondo commission despite summons being issued BL PREMIUM

In a scathing ruling, the Constitutional Court found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to a 15-month jail term, for his failure to comply with an order of SA’s apex court to testify before the state capture inquiry.

In a majority judgment read by Acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe, the justices argued that it would defy logic to impose a suspended sentence in response to what has been a direct and calculated assault on the judiciary and SA’s constitutional democracy. ..