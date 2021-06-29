LIVE: Reaction to Jacob Zuma’s prison sentence

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi:

“It is shocking; President [Jacob] Zuma is now urgently consulting with his lawyers about the way forward.”

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa:

“This is a strong message that no-one is above the law and is a stern warning that all South Africans should respect the courts and the laws of this country.”

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa:

“This matter did not have to go this far, had the former president complied with the directive of the state capture commission. We hope that he will respect and honour this ruling, and comply with the order that he must submit himself to the police within the next five days.”

Defend our democracy

“We call on the former President and his supporters to respect and abide by the decision of the court. Moreover, we call on the criminal justice authorities to act on the judgment and ensure effective implementation thereof.”

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage:

“[Zuma] displayed contempt for the state capture commission and the Constitutional Court, making a mockery of his publicly made oath as incoming president — twice — to uphold the constitution.”

DA leader John Steenhuisen:

“Long before Zuma was public enemy number one, we rang the alarm that Zuma was destroying democracy and subverting the constitutional order to enrich his friends and family. We call on Mr Zuma to co-operate with law enforcement agencies and to hand himself over to begin to serve the sentence.”