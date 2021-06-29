IRREGULAR TENDER
Eskom wins battle with Econ Oil as court sets aside fuel supply deal
29 June 2021 - 23:51
Eskom’s bid to overturn its contract with Econ Oil — the company which supplies fuel oil to its power stations — has been successful with the high court in Johannesburg ruling in its favour on Tuesday.
Eskom had sought to have the tender set aside arguing that it had been irregularly and unlawfully awarded and was not in the interests of Eskom due to its excessive cost. The court set aside the contract and awarded costs against Econ, which had opposed Eskom’s application...
