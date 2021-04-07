Agriculture and land reform: How far are we from an integrated and inclusive rural economy?

Chapter 6 of the National Development Plan (NDP) sets out the parameters for an integrated and inclusive rural economy. It opens with: “By 2030, SA’s rural communities should have greater opportunities to participate fully in the economic, social and political life of the country. People should be able to access decent basic services that enable them to be well-nourished, healthy and increasingly skilled. Rural economies will be supported by agriculture and, where possible, by mining, tourism, agroprocessing and fisheries.”

Agricultural expansion, more agroprocessing, job creation and land reform are central to growing rural economies. It rests on goals such as promoting irrigated agriculture and high-value and labour-intensive industries; bringing unproductive land in former homelands and underutilised land reform farms into production; increasing productivity; and expanding access to new export markets.

It needs to encourage inclusivity by extending these activities to former homeland areas. Redistributing 30% of commercial farmland formerly under white ownership is another important goal.

Good quality and regularly reported data is vital to measure if we are reaching these targets. We report here on indicators for which long-term series of good quality data is available from official resources.

2020 was a good year for agriculture, despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Agricultural gross value-added expanded by 13.1% year on year, continuing an improvement that has been under way for a while. Based on a five year moving average, the gross value of agricultural production increased by 44% between 2010 and 2020. In value terms, horticultural production is the star of the sector, increasing by 70%. The value of animal production grew by 43% and field crops by 22% over the same period.

A number of high-value, export-led and labour-intensive industries have exceeded the targets put forward during the drafting of the NDP: citrus, macadamias, berries, dairy and pork fared particularly well.