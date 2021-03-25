National SA set for bumper maize crop in 2021 The 15.9-million tonnes forecast will cater for the 11.4-million of local consumption, leaving a significant amount for export BL PREMIUM

SA is set for yet another bumper maize harvest, with preliminary estimates putting the size of the commercial maize crop for 2021 at 15.9-million tonnes, which is more than enough to satisfy the local demand.

Local consumption per year is 11.4-million tonnes, leaving the balance for export, mostly to other African states...