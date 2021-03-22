National IDC to fill void created by Land Bank with R1bn fund for emerging black farmers BL PREMIUM

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the government have announced the launch of a R1bn agri-industrial fund to help black commercial farmers expand production and export their produce as the Land Bank, tasked with doing so, founders under poor financial management.

The department of agriculture, land reform & rural development announced last week it will provide R1bn to be used as grants as part of a blended finance offering the IDC will provide to black-owned farmers and companies in the agricultural food chain...