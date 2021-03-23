Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: Brics countries offer export opportunities to SA’s booming agricultural sector Policymakers’ engagements with their counterparts should be aimed at lowering tariffs and tackling nontariff barriers BL PREMIUM

SA agricultural stakeholders want to increase exports to the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China, SA) bloc of countries. This message came out sharply during a hybrid event of the Agricultural Business Chamber of SA (Agbiz) with members, commodity organisations and government representatives on March 19.

The event’s primary focus was to explore how SA’s agriculture and agribusiness sectors could gain more traction within Brics. This theme is premised on the observation that SA’s agricultural sector is expanding and is ripe to contest more international markets. ..