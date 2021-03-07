Online learning helps meet the needs of struggling SA students

As many have observed, the Covid-19 pandemic has laid bare many challenges that students face at school and higher education institutions. In SA, these relate particularly to inequalities arising from students’ diverse socioeconomic backgrounds. These inequalities account for the learning barriers and inability to learn effectively.

Contributing to ineffective learning, research conducted in SA showed that 97% of educators never or seldom use a flexible curriculum and extra time to accommodate the diverse learning needs of students.

SA’s constitution provides for equal access to education and its inclusive education policy exists to make this a reality. But in practice, in classrooms, students’ diverse needs are not being met. The results of ineffective teaching can be seen in the student dropout rate in SA, which increases annually. It’s estimated that 60% of young South Africans effectively drop out of school, without any schooling qualification.

The reasons for this could be slow schooling progression due to repetition of school years. Contextual factors also play a role. These include poverty, absenteeism of educators, ill-equipped and large classes, lack of teaching and learning resources, students with insufficient reading and writing skills and inadequately trained educators.

Additionally, the lack of educators’ skills in adjusting the curriculum to meet the diverse learning needs of a multicultural learner body hampers the academic progress of SA students.

A study was conducted among a group of student teachers to see whether a different approach to instruction could help them. This approach is called differentiated instruction — that is when the instructor tailor-makes support for individual students. Content, assessment and strategies are designed to meet their needs. The results suggested that this could improve students’ performance.

But Covid-19 has added to students’ challenges. Teaching and learning was largely based on technology and forced online teaching. The change to online, remote teaching has contributed to students failing or dropping out because they have complex needs that some poorly resourced institutions can’t meet.

The need for access to technology added to existing difficulties, such as language.

On the other hand, this switch to more online teaching and learning could be an opportunity to embrace inclusive education and create differentiated online teaching activities. It could be a way to introduce variety which benefits students.