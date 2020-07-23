SA needs a post-pandemic hybrid education model

The disruptive nature of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe caught many people and sectors off-guard, including educational institutions.

The subsequent lockdown regulations and need to maintain social-distancing to contain the spread of the virus forced institutions to find innovative ways to accommodate a “new normal”, at least for the foreseeable future.

Most universities and colleges pivoted to online learning solutions to maintain academic continuity and avoid deferring the academic year. While success stories have emerged around the world, the Covid-19 pandemic created challenges for SA’s higher education system.

SA faces a two-pronged challenge in higher education due to limited physical capacity, and a lack of access to online learning. Finding solutions to both requires creativity and innovation, with digital solutions a vital avenue to create more capacity and broaden access, particularly at a time when state resources are severely limited.

The pandemic’s immediate impact was a dramatic shift from on-campus to online learning, which exposed the disparity among students in access to the devices and internet connectivity required to facilitate such learning .

Online learning models also pose other challenges. They require teachers to up-skill to teach effectively online. A diverse student population with varying levels of technological competence makes the traditional one-size-fits-all teaching approach less likely to succeed.

Looking beyond Covid-19, institutions will need to continue supporting students from disadvantaged backgrounds that lack access to finance and struggle to travel to university or find accommodation.

Capacity remains a significant challenge facing the state. There are currently 26 universities nationally. However, the number of places in these traditional institutions already fail to meet the demand from the enterprise sector for graduates with the skills required in the modern workplace. These factors have placed a high degree of pressure on learning institutions, but investing in more bricks-and-mortar universities is an unaffordable expense given the state’s current fiscal constraints.

Fortunately, there is a solution. SA’s higher learning institutions can address all these challenges by embracing a blended learning model that transforms the traditional face-to-face teaching experience with a digital learning platform for course delivery, engagement and collaboration, and activity and assignment completion.