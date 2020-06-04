Covid-19 shows how SA is failing at using digital change to spur development

The Covid-19 pandemic has made us re-examine many of the systems that underpin modern life. An increasingly important system is digital, and Covid-19 has laid bare how woefully underprepared SA is for the world we are about to enter.

If the 20th century's economy was industrial, then the 21st century's economy is undoubtedly digital. The digital opportunity is enormous, especially for African economies that are trying to catch up to the developed world and address the countless issues that leave Africa accounting for 20% of the world's population but only 3% of global GDP.

However, the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak has shown how poorly positioned SA is to using digital transformation as a catalyst for development. Remote working holds the promise of undoing some of the notoriously intractable spatial planning problems inherited from apartheid, online education is an opportunity to improve shocking educational outcomes, and e-commerce is an opportunity for SA entrepreneurs to market their wares to a global audience.

None of this will be easy, but all of it is possible. Considerable work needs to be done to deliver on these opportunities and improve our digital readiness both from a skills and digital infrastructure perspective.

The office has been dying for a while now, and while the Covid-19 pandemic is not quite the office’s death knell, a new world of work beckons. Remote working presents some genuine economic advantages for both the individual enterprises that can integrate it and for the economy as a whole. New research from Prithwiraj Choudhury at the Harvard Business School suggests remote working increases employee productivity, reduces turnover and ultimately lowers organisational costs.

Remote working saves employers and employees money, with a Global Workplace Analytics report finding that if half of American businesses worked remotely the saving would total $500bn annually in real estate, electricity, absenteeism, and turnover costs. Employees could save the cost of 700-million litres of petrol.

The local figures would be different, but the general principle holds. The saved costs would provide more opportunities for businesses to invest their capital productively, and more scope for discretionary consumer spend, both vital ingredients to lifting our paltry economic growth rate. Unique to our context is the spatial injustices that were left by apartheid, where the poorest people live the furthest from economic opportunities. These too would be diminished with more remote working.

Not all industries can implement remote working, and it obviously won’t solve all of our problems, but the more it is encouraged and facilitated, the better positioned our economy will be for growth. But we need the digital infrastructure to make this possible. As things stand now, cost-effective remote working would require the costs of local telecommunications services to plummet.

Another unwanted legacy from apartheid is the abysmal state of education in this country. There are substantial challenges in the quality of educational achievement in this country by any international metric. That we spend the equivalent of 6.2% of our GDP on basic and higher education, much closer to the OECD average of 6.3% than the African average of 5%, is less alarming than it is tragic.

It is tragic because the poor quality of SA education is a key driver of the intergenerational cycle of poverty that ensures children inherit the social standing of their parents or caregivers, regardless of their own abilities or effort. The reasons behind our dismal outcomes are complex and multifaceted, but they include insufficient subject knowledge of some teachers, history, race, language, geographic location and socioeconomic status.

Over and above this sorry state of affairs, the Covid-19-induced lockdown has further entrenched extant inequalities as learners from more affluent families have found alternative online learning methods and their education has continued without skipping a beat while those without connectivity continued to suffer.

In a recent paper about the effect of school closures on education outcomes in SA, leading academics unsurprisingly anticipated that the adverse effects will be more severe for disadvantaged learners and their families. This need not be the case — strong and coherent digital interventions would be transformational for the vast majority of pupils who are receiving a substandard education.

The benefits of integrating digital technology in education include improving access to low-cost teaching resources, added value compared to traditional teaching, and it could be used as a complementary solution for teacher training. This would go very far in addressing the underlying issues that are behind our current poor outcomes. The simple point here is that if we were further along in the digital journey the interruptions caused by the school closures wouldn’t be as detrimental, especially for the vast majority of learners that aren’t able to continue learning online.

One of the most surprising missteps in the lockdown regulations, of which there were many, was the ban of the sale and home delivery of nonessential goods via e-commerce. While the rest of the world accelerated the development of their online retail sectors — Amazon’s share price surged by more than a third over the first month of lockdowns, with the Guardian reporting that customers spent almost $11,000 a second on its products and services — SA’s remained at a standstill.

Why? This period should have been used as the perfect opportunity for us to grow our online retail sector, which currently represents 1% of total retail sales, according to Accenture.

SA’s economy represents about 0.5% of the global economy, so mastering online sales (which will expose our entrepreneurs to the rest of the 99.5%) is a very clear way of expanding our productive capacity. We should be doing everything we can to promote and encourage online businesses in the country — especially those aimed at consumers outside our borders. Instead, we’ve just lost valuable ground on e-commerce unnecessarily.

Digital interventions can be transformative also in agriculture, the creative economy and across most, if not all, of the other sectors of the economy. What the Covid-19 outbreak and our government’s response to it have shown is that we simply don’t have an understanding of how digital solutions and emergent technologies can be used to address the countless challenges we face. Coherent thinking about how to use technology for our accelerated development has been absent, and as a consequence we continue to fall further and further behind.