Private schools ask for Covid-19 relief as parents struggle to pay fees

The organisation representing private schools in SA is appealing to the government for a special financial relief for independent schools, saying only 20% of parents are paying school fees.

The strict national lockdown aimed at curbing the surge of the Covid-19 pandemic has brought put parents under pressure, with many having their salaries cut or losing their jobs altogether, while those running businesses are struggling to maintain their viability.

The independent schools are struggling for survival as parents default on school fees payments. Some schools have been forced to close down.

“If the government can avail R1.5bn to the taxi industry, why can they not do the same to save the children’s education? Parents have been retrenched and are unable to pay school fees, some parents have chosen the online platform whereas others have joined the home schooling projects,” the National Alliance of Independent Schools (Naisa) chair Mandla Mthembu said.

Naisa represents more than 1,400 independent schools in SA and has nine associations of independent schools affiliated to it.

Mthembu said the average percentage school fee payment by parents in April was about 21% and in June it was about 18%.