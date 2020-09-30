Universities to return to 100% capacity in scramble to complete academic year
30 September 2020 - 19:11
SA’s universities, which were reduced mostly to online learning during the earlier phases of the national lockdown, will now return to full capacity and complete the current academic year by early 2021, higher education minister Blade Nzimande said on Wednesday.
This effectively means one-on-one lectures can now resume at full capacity. But accommodation in residences on campus will be restricted to 50% capacity as per government regulations.
