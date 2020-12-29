How far and wide the UK and SA virus variants have traveled

London — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said a variant of the coronavirus, which could be up to 70% more transmissible, is spreading rapidly in Britain. A separate variant, first found in SA, is also causing concern.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says there is not enough information to determine whether the new variants could undermine vaccines being rolled out internationally.

The following countries are among those that have reported variants of the coronavirus, first identified in China a year ago, among their populations.

Switzerland has documented five cases of the variant from Britain and two cases of the SA mutation, a health ministry official said on Tuesday, adding he anticipates more cases will emerge.





Denmark has identified 33 infections with the variant spreading in Britain, authorities said on December 24.





France, with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the EU, recorded its first case of a variant in a Frenchman arriving back from London.





India has found six cases of a variant of the coronavirus on a flight from Britain and will likely extend a flight ban to guard against it, officials said on Tuesday.





Japan on Monday detected the variant found in SA, the government said, the first such discovery in a nation that has already identified more than a dozen cases of the variant spreading in Britain.





South Korea said the variant found in Britain has been found in three people who entered South Korea from London on December 22. Officials vowed to speed up vaccinations.





Norway said the variant circulating in Britain had been detected in two people who arrived from the UK earlier in December.





Australia said two travelers from the UK were carrying the variant found in Britain.





Jordan has detected its first two cases of the variant spreading in Britain. Last week, the kingdom banned flights to and from Britain until January 3.





Germany said the variant from Britain had been found in a passenger flying to Frankfurt from London on December 20. It seems to have been present in Germany since November, the Die Welt daily reported on Monday.





Italy detected a patient infected with the variant found in Britain, the health ministry said on December 20.





The variant linked to Britain has been detected on the island of Madeira in Portugal, the regional civil protection authority said.





Health officials in Finland said the variant circulating in Britain has been detected in two people, while the variant spreading in SA has been detected in one other person.





Sweden said the variant circulating in Britain has been detected after a traveler from Britain fell ill on arrival and tested positive.





Officials in Canada said that two confirmed cases of the variant detected in the UK have appeared in the province of Ontario.





Ireland on Christmas Day confirmed the presence of the British variant and said further testing would establish how far it has spread.





Lebanon detected its first case of a variant of the coronavirus on a flight arriving from London.





Singapore confirmed its first case of the variant found in Britain, the patient arriving from Britain on December 6, while 11 others who were already in quarantine have returned preliminarily positive results for the new strain.





Israel detected four cases of the coronavirus emerging in Britain. Three of the cases were returnees from England.





The variant spreading in Britain appears to have infected two students who returned to Hong Kong from the UK, the department of health said last week.





Pakistan health officials said on Tuesday the variant found in Britain has been detected in the southern province of Sindh.





health officials said on Tuesday the variant found in Britain has been detected in the southern province of Sindh. Yet another variant of the coronavirus may have emerged in Nigeria, the head of Africa’s disease control body said, cautioning that more investigation was needed.

