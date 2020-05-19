CATHY SMITH: Four key priorities for Africa’s tech firms in the time of Covid-19

While our current focus is on overcoming the immediate challenge posed by the virus, business leaders also need to invest time and energy in imagining life and work post-pandemic. In my own efforts to see past the Covid-19 crisis and consider what comes next, four key priorities emerge for tech businesses operating on the continent:

Supporting and accelerating SMME growth

Due to the digital skills divide and a number of other factors, most Africans are not actively working in the digital economy. The overwhelming majority of Africa’s citizens are informal traders, smallholder farmers and otherwise engaged in some form of entrepreneurship.

About 60% of Africa’s workforce are engaged in agriculture alone. The continent’s 250-million smallholder farmers, working on plots of about 2ha each on average and earning less than $1,000 per year, produce 80% of all food consumed here. A single smallholder farmer financially supports multiple family members and makes an invaluable contribution to food security. Any intervention that supports this sector has the potential to deliver dramatic socioeconomic returns.

We can see this in Nigeria, where an initiative by the Convention on Business Integrity’s for-profit arm, CBI Innovations, has seen the deployment of a technology tool to support 850,000 maize farmers and connect them more sustainably to the agricultural value chain.

Where countries have invested in building stronger agriculture sectors, the entire economy has been lifted. World Bank data shows that Ethiopia’s poverty levels dropped by a third since 2000 mainly thanks to impressive agricultural GDP growth of nearly 10% per year.

Engaging, inspiring and mobilising tomorrow’s workforce

Africa’s population growth has been on an accelerated path for some time. The latest data shows that the working age population in Africa — those aged between 25 and 64 years — is growing faster than other age groups, which provides an opportunity for accelerate economic growth, also known as the “demographic dividend”.

How we engage, mobilise and equip this demographic dividend in service of the continent’s socioeconomic goals will be instrumental in our collective effort to build a better future. Much of the developed world has been able to quickly shift learning to online platforms thanks to the pervasive high-speed internet connectivity and broad use of internet-enabled devices in those markets. In Africa, too many children simply don’t have that option.