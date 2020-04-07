The dawn of a new dimension: including women by design

As a marketer, I appreciate when creativity meets great insights and data to deliver an approach that achieves its objectives. As a woman, I also especially love seeing these kinds of successful activities share commentary on the way our world interacts with women, or shed essential light on how much of our world was designed without women in mind.

From Ariel’s powerful #ShareTheLoad engagement to Dove showing us how to represent women more inclusively, there are fantastic examples of brands actively shifting the conversation to include women and expand on their contributions to the world we live in. But it’s not just about recognising changing times or joining a social impact drive, it’s about much more than that.

There is a clear business rationale for brands that adapt their business strategies to include women by design.

By incorporating the diverse perspectives that women bring, championing female role models as ambassadors, designing fit-for-purpose products that meet women’s needs, and creating content that encourages women to pursue their passions, brands can effectively tap into the spending power and influence of women. Take sportswear apparel for example.

We took note when Nike put the spotlight on tennis star Serena Williams through its “Dream Crazier” ad, encouraging women to dream big, and aired a TV spot calling for acceptance and respect, featuring the tenacious South African Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya. This is just some of the prominent and provocative content from multiple brands that put women at the centre of the conversation. The sports industry clearly understands the business growth opportunity that exists when you incorporate the true — not imagined — perspectives of women.