Africa and tech giants join forces to fight coronavirus fake news

Twitter has been tweaking its algorithm to elevate medical information from authoritative sources — an initiative available in 70 countries, including five in Africa.

“There has never been a more critical time than now for us to leverage social media in sending out the right message,” said Chikwe Ihekweazu, who heads the NCDC.

But governments and tech firms face an uphill battle as the virus spreads, unfounded rumours are proliferating across multiple platforms.

“Blacks don't get coronavirus,” said one erroneous tweet, which was posted by a user in Kenya with nearly 700,000 followers.

Some governments are now resorting to punitive measures.

In Kenya, at least two men, including a popular blogger, have been arrested for publishing false information about the virus on Twitter, an offence punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a fine of 5-million Kenyan shillings ($48,000). Neither has been charged.

SA introduced a law in March that makes sharing malicious falsehoods about the virus punishable by up to six months in jail.

Public health officials worry such posts will drive up the number of infections on a continent beset by overburdened health facilities.

Bogus rumours that foreign aid workers were bringing Ebola into communities hampered the response to two major outbreaks in Africa in the past six years.

'Fear and ignorance'

As coronavirus cases increase in Africa, false rumours are surfacing again, amplified by social media.

Shoppers in Addis Ababa said prices of garlic and lemon had tripled within days of Ethiopia confirming its first case.

Seemingly cheap ways to beat a pandemic that has killed more than 51,000 people worldwide have broad appeal on a continent where soap and clean water for hand washing are out of reach for many.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made clear his concern when he declared a national disaster in March.