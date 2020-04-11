While artists help mitigate effect of pandemic, copyright bill poses its own threat

The creative and cultural sectors have been decimated by the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Musicians, actors, fine artists and the support services they sustain are suffering immeasurable harm due to the cancellation of concerts, theatre and film productions, as well as art auctions and exhibitions.

After the president announced the lockdown, sectors including banking, pharmaceuticals, retail, and individual companies across the private sector announced short- to midterm measures that will assist employees, independent contractors, informal sector entrepreneurs and small business to stay afloat.

The Rupert, Oppenheimer and Motsepe families have added their contribution by donating R1bn each to a national Solidarity Fund. Individuals and companies have also contributed to the fund. Many others have made small unseen contributions by buying out stock from street vendors and paying their domestic help in part or in full for the duration of the lockdown period.

The broader creative sector has made significant contributions to society as well. On the educational front, publishers of educational materials are hard at work and co-operating with educators to make digital-learning content available to students who must suddenly adapt to new ways of learning. A strong educational publishing industry will be a critical roleplayer in not only making this academic year a success for SA’s students but also in rebuilding the economy after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite immense pressure on the creative and cultural industry, and the personal hardship many artists are experiencing, the sector has continued to bring beauty, levity and solidarity into this tough climate: artists including Lira, Loyiso Bala, Zolani, Karen Zoid and Jack Parow have collaborated to bring us the Pick n Pay Don’t panic-buy song. Cassper Nyovest hosted the #CassperStayAtHomeGames in which he was soundly defeated by SA’s comedic sensation Trevor Noah. Ard Matthews of Just Jinger fame gave a stunning performance on his rooftop, with funds from the donation page going to soup kitchens in Khayelitsha and struggling musicians countrywide.

Despite the overwhelming warmth and goodwill evident during this period, we must keep an eye on the long-term picture. Though the myriad initiatives to provide short-term relief will undoubtedly prove critical for many individuals and families, this will barely mitigate the long-term impact of the pandemic. This is not only because the SA economy was fundamentally broken before the virus, but also because the pandemic is global and will equally damage SA’s trading partners and the international investors we were working hard to attract.