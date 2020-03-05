National

SA will retain preferential access to US

But in a separate case, SA’s preferential market access to the US is under review after the US trade representative accepted a complaint by the International Intellectual Property Alliance

05 March 2020 - 14:35 Prinesha Naidoo
Picture: 123RF/ANEK SUWANNAPHOOM
Picture: 123RF/ANEK SUWANNAPHOOM

SA is retaining preferential access to the US market despite the Trump administration’s decision to remove the country’s exemption from trade-remedy laws.

In February, the US narrowed its internal list of developing and least-developed countries to exclude SA, China and India. That reduced the threshold for triggering a US investigation into whether nations are harming its industries with unfairly subsidised exports.

The US trade representative’s (USTR’s) update to the list of developing or least-developed countries only applies to US countervailing duty investigations, the agency said on Wednesday in an e-mailed response to questions.

“It does not impact” the US generalised system of preferences programme or eligibility for the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), the USTR said.

Trade in goods and services between SA and the US was valued at $18.9bn (about R290bn) in 2018.

A total of $2.4bn of exports from Africa’s most-industrialised economy were cleared under the so-called GSP, the US’s oldest and largest trade-preference programme for the world’s poorest economies, and Agoa preferential programmes, according to US government data.

In a separate case, SA's preferential market access to the US is under review after the USTR accepted a complaint from the International Intellectual Property Alliance (IIPA) — a US private — sector group that represents companies including the makers and distributors of books, films, music and video games.

The IIPA alleges that SA's Copyright Amendment Bill and Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill fail to “provide adequate and effective protection” of US copyrights.

If the outcome of the review is negative, SA could lose its preferential market access under both the GSP and Agoa, which together allow most sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to the US market for almost 7,000 products.

That could deepen the drag on an economy that fell into recession in 2019.

Bloomberg

Trade underinvoicing costs SA billions, US report shows

Underinvoicing on imports and exports means that the SA Revenue Services does not collect what is due to it
National
2 days ago

Trump aims to make deals with African countries individually

Pacts between the US and African states could undermine the continental free trade agreement, writes Rene Vollgraaff
World
1 week ago

SA is collateral damage as US looks inwards

SA needs to keep calm and can keep exporting to the US tariff free
Features
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Zuma persuades SCA to hear state-capture report ...
National
2.
City of Tshwane council to be dissolved
National
3.
High-level corruption cases taking longer than ...
National
4.
Public servants warn government on silence over ...
National / Labour
5.
Firm liquidated by PIC over R1bn loan says it ...
National

Related Articles

Trump’s trade benefits trim will hit SA’s exporters hardest

Economy

Don’t panic, government tells exporters after US trade decision

Economy

SA to increase tariffs on poultry imports from Brazil and US

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.