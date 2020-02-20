SA is collateral damage as US looks inwards

Last week, the US declassified SA as a developing country for the purposes of receiving certain special and differentiated treatment. The move sent ripples of alarm through the country, which claims preferential treatment on exports of R36bn to the US a year.

However, trade experts say there is no need to panic. SA has not lost the preferential market access it enjoys under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) or the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa).

The declassification simply lowers the threshold at which the US may trigger trade-remedy investigations against — and possibly sanction — countries such as SA that export subsidised goods to the US.

Other affected countries include Brazil, China, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

In a separate process, the US trade representative (USTR) is reviewing SA’s compliance with GSP eligibility criteria, following aggressive petitioning by the International Intellectual Property Alliance (IIPA).

One of the criteria for eligibility is that a country must provide effective protection over intellectual property rights.