LETTER: Scrap damaging Copyright Amendment Act

Some acts of parliament should not be signed into law but referred back for urgent modification or, in the case of the Copyright Amendment Act, torn up, because of the damage it may cause.

This is not simply about intellectual property rights in the creative and cultural sectors. Unless compromise is reached soon, or the act is scrapped and replaced, the implications for the R34bn annual SA exports to the US could be dire.

It is obviously in the interests of every local exporter to the US, however small, that the issues surrounding the act are resolved quickly. Right now, a US delegation is touring SA as part of a review of our status under the US generalised system of preferences.

The US is merely asking SA to abide by its international obligations under existing multilateral treaties. Someone in the president’s office should point out the urgency of finding a resolution before another blow descends on our already fragile economy. This matter cannot wait another 12 months.

Geoff Jacobs

Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

