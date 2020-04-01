When Covid-19 is under control, SA’s economy will not reboot immediately

As the Covid-19 pandemic escalates both globally and domestically, concerns are mounting at an exponential pace about the ultimate effects on the SA economy.

The country was already in recession when Covid-19 hit our shores, and the Moody’s Investors Service credit rating downgrade to subinvestment grade was likely even before the lockdown due to SA’s stalled growth momentum, ballooning fiscal deficits and slow progress with essential structural reform. Notably, Moody’s has retained a negative outlook on its new rating.

With the global economy now likely to enter a fierce recession, SA looks set for a very cold economic winter. Absa recently forecast that GDP in SA would contract in the second quarter by 23.5% quarter on quarter after seasonally adjusting and annualising the data, with particularly hard knocks for mining, manufacturing and various service industries supporting tourism, which has now come to a dead stop.

At this stage no-one knows when the pandemic will be brought under control, nor what the multiplier effects of different negative economic shocks will bring. Covid-19 is a health shock that has mutated into a complicated tangle of a demand shock, a supply shock and a financial shock, all coming together at a time when SA was poorly fortified economically to deal with it.

We assumed in our recent forecast that some partial growth recovery would be likely in the third quarter, and that overall the country would post a GDP contraction of about 3% in 2020. However, as we warned then, the risks were, and still are, skewed heavily to the downside here, and they are likely to have mounted in the short time since we published that forecast.