Economy

Moody’s junk rating a chance to fix SA’s economy, says Treasury

29 March 2020 - 19:56 Antony Sguazzin
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The National Treasury sees the downgradeof the country’s debt to junk by Moody’s Investors Service as an opportunity to start fixing the economy.

While the annoucement that was made close to midnight on March is expected to add to the deterioration in the rand’s exchange rate, the country is now “given an opportunity to do the things we are supposed to do,” Tshepiso Moahloli, acting head of asset and liability management at the National Treasury, said on a call with reporters on Sunday evening.

Moody’s cut its assessment of SA’s debt to sub-investment grade, saying unreliable electricity supply, persistent weak business confidence and investment and long-standing structural labour market rigidities continue to constrain economic growth.

The coronavirus pandemic means the country is entering a period of much slower global growth in an economically vulnerable position, the company said.

“We take this downgrade as an opportunity do the right thing,” Moahloli said. Otherwise “we won’t be able to offer the social and economic programme that had been promised to South Africans,” she said.

Africa’s most-industrialised economy is stuck in the longest downward cycle since at least 1945 with business confidence that’s at the lowest in more than two decades and almost a third of the labour force unemployed.

Output is also weighed down by power-supply constraints and delays instructural reforms due to political bickering.

“Throwing more money into the economy is insufficient and unsustainable,” deputy finance minister David Masondo said. “We need to move with structural reforms.”

Bloomberg 

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: How markets digest Moody’s downgrade and Covid-19 to frame the week ahead

Though some have argued that the downgrade was priced in, it comes as global and local markets experience volatility on coronavirus fears
Economy
6 hours ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: No miracle cures as SA awaits market verdict on downgrade

We are about to get the answer to a long-standing question: have assets already priced in junk status?
Opinion
3 hours ago

Moody’s downgrades SA to junk

Moody’s dropped SA’s rating to Ba1, with the outlook remaining negative, bringing it in line with peer agencies Fitch and S&P Global
Economy
1 day ago

Reserve Bank weighs dropping liquidity coverage ratio to help banks

It is also considering lowering the specified minimum requirement of capital and reserve funds to be maintained by banks
Economy
1 day ago

Reserve Bank says market operations not quantitative easing

The Bank wants to stabilise markets but does not seek to influence prices or fund the government directly
Economy
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Moody’s downgrades SA to junk
Economy
2.
Reserve Bank weighs dropping liquidity coverage ...
Economy
3.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: How markets digest Moody’s ...
Economy
4.
Petrol price set to drop about R2/l in ...
Economy
5.
It’s hard to assess effect of lockdown on mines, ...
Economy

Related Articles

AYABONGA CAWE: Pandemic will expose failings in access to water, health care ...

Opinion / Columnists

DESNÉ MASIE: A health apartheid is emerging in Britain

Opinion / Columnists

How to strengthen society in a time of crisis

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Profiteers will pay heavily

Opinion / Editorials

Virus exposes glaring inequalities between rich and poor

Opinion

Out-of-the-box thinking can help small businesses weather the storm

Opinion

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: President’s Covid capital should strengthen his hand to heal ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.