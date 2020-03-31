A Covid-19 treatment is likely to be found before a vaccine

Even vaccines based on tried-and-true methods often have side effects that would limit, or prohibit, their use. Sanofi’s dengue vaccine can worsen symptoms in some people who haven’t yet been infected, restricting use, and a vaccine against Lyme disease developed by SmithKline Beecham, now GlaxoSmithKline, was pulled in 2002 amid concerns about links to arthritis.

The world’s foremost experts in the field have seen the perils of predicting the arrival of a vaccine. In 1984, then US health and human services secretary Margaret Heckler said a shot to prevent HIV would be ready for testing within two years. Researchers have chased that goal ever since.

Vaccine specialists this time are turning to technology aimed at speeding up a process that has traditionally taken 10 years or more. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases drector Anthony Fauci and others have predicted a new coronavirus vaccine could be ready in a year to 18 months. Dozens of companies and universities around the world are pursuing a vaccine, among them Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.

One of the front-runners, backed by the US institute, is the approach used by Moderna that involves adding viral genetic material to human cells, inducing them to make proteins that spur an immune response. The US company said on March 16 that it treated its first patient in an early study.

The novel method is largely untested, and Holden Thorp, editor-in-chief of the Science family of journals, points out there are no guarantees that such messenger RNA vaccines, and others like it, will achieve their ambitious targets. Falling short could cost both society and faith in science, he said.

Double-time

The concern is “people would get their hopes up and think that we’re going to achieve something sooner than we are, which will be demoralising if we aren’t able to do that”, Thorp said. “Long term, I’m worried that if science is portrayed as not coming through fast enough, that could have lasting damage.”

While similar concerns apply to new drugs, test results from Gilead Sciences’s remdesivir, first aimed at Ebola, are due next month. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said earlier this month that its efforts to develop a drug are ahead of schedule and it could start testing in humans this summer.

Vaccine makers will have to work double-time to try to hit their targets. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which has said it needs almost $2bn to carry on its coronavirus work, is funding at least eight potential vaccines. It’s already moving to set up a range of manufacturing platforms so they’ll be ready if one approach pans out, said Melanie Saville, director of vaccine research. Even if a shot is ready in the desired time frame, it probably won’t be formally approved and will only be available on an emergency-use basis, she said.

Vaccines must clear a higher bar than drugs to show they are safe because they’re injected into healthy individuals with the goal of preventing a disease that may never occur, Kinch said.