Absa PMI data suggests worst is yet to come for manufacturers

The worst is yet to come for the manufacturing sector, despite an uptick in business conditions recorded during March, as the economy reels from the 21-day lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Business conditions in the manufacturing sector ticked up in March, according to the latest Absa purchasing managers index (PMI), but the full effect of the three-week shutdown will largely be felt at the end of April, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The nationwide lockdown imposed towards the end of March meant that most factories lost three working days compared to a normal March, while the 21-day lockdown will result in 10 working days lost in April,” the bank said.

Supply-chain disruptions mean that production is unlikely to return to full capacity immediately after the lockdown lifts, the bank said, suggesting that April’s factory figures are likely to show “a deep contraction”.

The Absa PMI improved to 48.1 index points in March, from February’s 44.3 index points, when the gauge reached more than decade lows. On a quarterly basis, however, the PMI averaged 45.9 index points, its worst quarterly performance since 2009, the bank said.