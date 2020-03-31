The price SA will pay for being downgraded to junk

What’s the cost of becoming junk? SA will soon find out.

The country lost its last investment-grade rating on Friday when Moody’s Investors Service cut it to Ba1, citing a weak economy and an unreliable power sector.

When markets reopened on Monday in Asia, the effect was immediate. The rand fell to a record low, weakening beyond 18 per dollar for the first time, before paring losses.

The government’s local-currency debt and Eurobonds, as well as banking stocks, also dropped. The rand weakened 0.1% to 17.93 against the dollar by 6.45am in Johannesburg on Tuesday, extending its decline this year to 22%.

There could be more to come. The downgrade will trigger SA’s exclusion, probably in late April, from the FTSE World Government Bond Index (WGBI). The gauge includes 14 currencies, including the dollar, yen and euro, and is tracked by about $3-trillion of funds.