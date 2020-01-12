Focus on inequality distracts ANC from tackling the real issues

To fully understand what is wrong with SA’s political economy — and to then fix it — a skill set is required that appreciates this country’s prospects given 21st century commercial dynamics. Instead, the ANC prioritises creating black industrialists-oligarchs while ignoring how inward looking and backward facing this country is amid a highly integrated global economy that is reinventing itself at an ever faster pace. Such reality rebuking is preconditioned by an inequality trance that condemns a growing majority of South Africans to chronic poverty.

Objectively appreciating how humanity has advanced astonishingly over the past two centuries is a prerequisite for policy success. Governing party hypnotists depict this period as a struggle against colonial oppression. While fighting colonial oppression was certainly admirable, progress mostly reflects builders embracing innovations — such as cross-border dispute mechanisms that have rendered obsolete colonial-styled exploitation.

Depicting history as an oppression narrative seeks to entrench political elites, yet it devastates growth prospects while substituting dependency for upliftment. The world became a much better place not because humans suddenly became kinder. Rather, superior alternatives were invented to counter the might-is-right rule of the jungle that had always prevailed.

Future scholars will look back at today’s SA and recognise a well-known pattern. The ANC’s instincts are no more democratic than they are capitalistic. Despite adopting Marxist-Leninist buzzwords, they aren’t communists either. The ANC’s instincts are distinctly feudal.

Feudalism, in various forms, was the prevailing social structure for thousands of years until democracy and commercial dynamism offered political and economic freedoms. Elections imprudently legitimised the ANC’s counterproductive political-economic blueprint, which subjugates the business sector while condemning poor families to being perpetual wards of the state.

Humans are the dominant species because we create large yet adaptable societies. But this requires shared beliefs. The European feudal system hijacked Christianity’s “original sin” and then helped develop the “divine rights of kings”. The formula co-opted a belief system to exploit guilt and demand submission.

The ANC depicts apartheid as white South Africans’ “original sin” and therefore transformation must be accepted, just as Christians were persuaded to accept the “divine right of kings”. Substituting “inequality” for “apartheid” has been remarkably effective. Whereas apartheid is dead, SA’s rising inequality is among the world’s highest.

Redistribution, transformation, patronage, unions and consumer indebtedness all rely on the state to keep inflation-adjusted cash packets flowing. Such feudal-style dependencies have inspired electoral loyalty. However, this political-economic structure was always destined to exhaust the fiscus and the broader economy.

Where the wheels come off is at the intersection of politics and economics. The objective always needed to be political and economic freedom for all. This requires a vibrant political system that rejects feudal-styled dependencies in favour of focusing on competitiveness and global integration. This formula has nearly eradicated chronic poverty in all other regions. For us to get there our political discourse must dissuade the ANC from exploiting — and worsening — the nation’s inequality. As this isn’t happening, there are no workable growth plans under consideration. Such deficiencies are mutually reinforcing.