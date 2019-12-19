South Africa: apocalypse now-now

I don’t want to alarm you unduly, but it seems our country is dooomed. Yes, that’s doomed with extra vowels, just like the crazy men, wearing sandwich boards with "The End Is Nigh" scrawled on them, say it.

It seems especially cruel to flag our imminent apocalypse just before we all go off on holiday for our annual enforced celebration of Christian beliefs and capitalist entropy. This should be the time to relax and unwind, not to contemplate the dizzying downward spiral towards social decay and economic irrelevance that our government has decided is what we deserve.

And yet, here we are.

Eskom is apparently determined to irreversibly destroy the hopes and dreams of small business owners everywhere and irretrievably break our economy, not to mention crush our souls with darkness.

In the spirit of forgiveness, the public protector — "I was placed in this position by the God that I serve, and I believe only He can remove me if He is of the view that I have failed [so screw you, democracy]" — chose just before Christmas to pardon some ANC turkeys.

These included Tina Joemat-Pettersson, who sold off our strategic fuel reserves for a song. And Baleka Mbete, who wittily riffed on Rene Magritte’s artwork This is not a pipe when called upon to condemn Jacob Zuma’s theft of millions of rands to glam up Nkandla, and said: "That was not a swimming pool." When she was asked to comment in an interview recently about World Bank findings that SA was the most unequal nation on Earth, Mbete said: "I wonder if that isn’t an exaggeration. It can be said by the World Bank, but the World Bank is not God."

Alas, yet another in a long line of God-fearing SA politicians outsourcing responsibility to a faith-based system with no constitutionally mandated real-world accountability.

It almost makes me wish I did believe in a Christian God, so that I could meet them all in hell one day and see justice finally served.

We aren’t going to see it served on Earth: for the 21 major corruption scandals that the ANC has been profiting off in the past 25 years, "there has been almost zero legal or ethical accountability". (See Ferial Haffajee in the Daily Maverick)

Those politicians who believe they are doing God’s work will be encouraged to know Eskom is not their fault. Stage 6 load-shedding was predicted in the Book of Revelation (6: 12-14).

"And I beheld when he had opened the sixth seal, and, lo … the sun became black as a sackcloth of hair, and the moon became as blood" is a pretty good metaphor for the effect Eskom’s corruption-fuelled incompetence has on our country.