JUSTICE MALALA: Let's get mad again and start demanding action

For most of its 25 years, democratic SA has been the land of the politician. Politicians have promised to “deliver” all manner of things for the “masses of our own people”, as the ANC likes to put it. In line with this mantra, Nelson Mandela and the ANC of 1994 promised to “deliver” jobs and a better life for all.

Fearful white South Africans were promised “delivery” of minority-rights protections by the National Party and, later on, with its “Fight Back” campaign and others, the Democratic Party and DA.