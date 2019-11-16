The Range Rover may just be too big to cope with climate change

If you’ve dropped the kids off at school in London or the New York suburbs recently, the idea that Jaguar Land Rover Automotive (JLR) is struggling must seem far-fetched. The British carmaker’s Range Rover SUVs have become a common feature of the upper middle-class lifestyle. How else would one get to brunch and the gym?

Yet a decade after India’s Tata Group acquired and dramatically reinvigorated these famous old brands, JLR is back on the ropes. The unit lost an eye-peeling £3.3bn in the fiscal year to March and burned through £1.3bn of cash. No wonder Tata is casting around for help.

JLR’s cost-base has become bloated, its sales in China have collapsed, and its big bet on Jaguar saloon (sedan) models has failed to pay off. Selling SUVs to Brits and Americans has prevented its fall from being even more dramatic. However, new petrol and diesel cars are going to be banned in the U.K. and elsewhere by 2040 and the climate crisis could trigger a backlash against gas-guzzlers well before then. Either way, refashioning the company for a zero-emissions future will be very expensive.

Tata insists JLR is not for sale but that doesn’t mean it wants to continue this journey alone. The unit had about £2.2bn of net debt at the end of September.

The Indian parent has approached fellow carmakers, including China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Germany’s BMW, about forging partnerships to help JLR save money, Bloomberg reported this week. These would supplement existing collaborations with BMW on electric drive systems and with Waymo on autonomous vehicles.

This hunt for allies makes sense because JLR’s business model is looking shaky. More than 80% of the vehicles it sold in Europe in 2018 run on diesel, a technology that’s been undermined by Volkswagen’s (VW) emissions cheating and the threat of bans in many cities.

SUVs make up an even higher percentage of sales. The boom in these vehicles has contributed to a rise in average carbon emissions from carmakers over the past year or two. No wonder they’re in the cross-hairs of climate campaigners. In October, JLR listed “increasing environmental activism” among its biggest challenges.

The Extinction Rebellion crowd has a point here. A top-specification Range Rover can weigh more than 2,585kg, which is why the company’s vehicles tend to spew out more carbon dioxide than its peers.