BMW X7 is a refined and capacious hulk

There are some things you should know about the new BMW X7 before you get dazzled by its shiny and gargantuan grille.

At 2,460kg it’s the heaviest BMW ever. It has permanent all-wheel drive and cribs from the Mercedes-Benz GLS by having room for six or seven passengers. If that doesn't sound anything like your average BMW X5, that’s because it’s unlike it.

The X7, tested here in M50d guise, is primarily about excess, in size, practicality, tech and living. At 5,151mm from nose to tail, 1,805mm of height and 2,000mm width, it’s been carefully designed to comfortably fit in most basements and the average SA parking bay. Second, it's about off-road capability and it's about some other things, too.

It has a wide scope of uses aside from ferrying passengers inside a luxuriously appointed compartment. Featuring seven seats in a 2-2-3 configuration as standard, you can opt to delete one seat at the rear to end and leave it in a 2-2-2 seat arrangement.

The seats are electrically operated and folded down. Standard boot space with all of the seats up is 325l, enough to swallow average weekly top-up groceries and helped along by a pair of powered tailgates.

To increase the space for family-sized goodies the third row of seats needs to be folded down, electrically, to yield 750l of boot. This can be increased up to 2,120l with the second row flattened. You can also lower the X7 by button to ease loading.

With all of the seats with hand-rests and safety belts in place, passengers in our X7 Design Pure Excellence derivative enjoyed an interior with five-zone air conditioning, optional rear-entertainment screens which allow for separate streaming of media portals through headsets, and windows that featured electrically deployable sun screens.