Super Velar wields 405kW

The welcome letter said 2019 is a special year for Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (SVO), “which celebrates its fifth anniversary”.

Actually, SVO began a few decades ago at the Land Rover assembly facility in SA where a cab-only chassis was converted for a range of vehicles including game viewers and military.

Special Vehicles was also launched in Europe to produce military and emergency vehicles and these were all Land Rovers. It was only five years ago that the modern SVO, now including Jaguar, was launched and while its origins might be open to debate, the new and improved SVO is a very different operation indeed.

We were discussing the origins at the launch of the latest SVO model, the Range Rover SV Autobiography Dynamic. It’s the seventh vehicle from the modern SVO, not counting some of the classic recreations and continuation models and easily the one with the longest name.

It’s the current pinnacle of the Velar range, which Land Rover sold 65,000 of in 2018 and which picked up the World Car Design Award in the same year. According to Jamal Hameedi, engineering director of SVO, it’s more of a driver’s car than the Range Rover Autobiography, because some customers like to be involved in the drive. And Hameedi knows all about driving: he arrived at SVO from Ford Performance where he oversaw the latest GT40.