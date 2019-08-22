Offroad warrior in an Armani suit

With many SUVs being such accomplished road cars these days, some owners (if not the majority) experience these vehicles’ practicality and elevated ground clearance mostly on tar. Apart from the occasional gravel road excursion or game-park drive, they don’t get to appreciate how skilful these vehicles can really be in real off-road conditions.

The Range Rover Velar almost looks too slick and well-groomed to take into the bush, like asking someone to tackle a Warrior obstacle race in their Armani suit. With its sleek shape, made more so by flush door handles that only deploy when you need them, being parked in front of a five-star hotel seems a far more natural setting for this luxury SUV than being axle-deep in a mud pit.

But as a vehicle that ultimately sprung from the loins of the dirt-munching Land Rover Defender, we set the Velar loose on a 4x4 course to discover how much of its grandfather’s adventuring ability still lingers in its DNA.

Quite a lot, as it turns out, and the Velar’s a very accomplished offroader with its active rear locking differential, intelligent all-wheel drive which continually directs power between the front and rear wheels as conditions demand, and optional air suspension that is able to raise the vehicle to an obstacle-clearing 248mm ride height. The Terrain Response system has different modes which make a notable difference to the driving characteristics depending on what type of surface is being driving on.

On a 4x4 course I tried the gravel/snow setting up a steep hill with deep ruts and, while the Velar managed the ascent, it was with some degree of high-revving drama. Going downhill I had to use the brakes too.

I tried the same slow and rutted obstacle course again using the appropriate ruts/mud mode and it was an entirely more effortless experience, with the vehicle calmly pottering up the ascent using low revs, while the descent control system automatically slowed the vehicle downhill.

Bottom line is that during offroad adventures you don’t have to figure out which obstacles will require the engaging of low range or a diff lock, as you do with some 4x4s.

The Velar makes it easy for people not well-versed in the ways of gravel grinding. Just set it to one of the six appropriate terrain modes with one button press and the vehicle automatically shuffles the settings of the engine, transmission and all-wheel drive system to suit the turf.