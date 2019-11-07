GARETH ACKERMAN: One step forward, two back is not the way ahead

That SA has reached a tipping point is no longer in doubt and the time has come for everyone to roll up their sleeves to work together to grow the country, its people and the economy.

This time in 2018, when I spoke at the opening of the annual summit of the Consumer Goods Council of SA (CGCSA), I was cautiously optimistic about the future of our country, largely because of the initiatives launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa to restore institutional integrity and governance across the government and state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and his clarion call for job-creating investment.

Business leaders then reacted positively and have already in various forums suggested practical solutions to move our country forward. While I am an optimistic person — I have to admit, being a businessperson in SA — I am now equally concerned that it seems that for every one step forward, SA is still taking two steps backwards.

I am particularly worried that economic growth remains stagnant and has been low over the past five years, if not longer. The state of the economy was starkly put into perspective when finance minister Tito Mboweni presented the medium-term budget policy statement. Moody’s then changed its outlook on SA from stable to negative.