Risk of further downgrades for SA, says S&P Global

The ratings agency says the medium-term budget had ‘a lot of bad news but with very little action or action plan’

06 November 2019 - 14:10 Katharine Child
UPDATED 06 November 2019 - 15:15
Konrad Reuss. File photo: BUSINESS DAY/ARNOLD PRONTO
Konrad Reuss. File photo: BUSINESS DAY/ARNOLD PRONTO

Ratings agency S&P Global has issued a stark warning to SA, suggesting there is a risk of further downgrades for the country in two weeks’ time.

MD for S&P Global Sub-Saharan Africa Konrad Reuss, speaking at the Consumer Goods Council Summit in Johannesburg on Wednesday, said the ratings agency may further downgrade the country later in November.

“The next big announcement will be on November 22. There will certainly be a very controversial committee discussion because at this point we have a new medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) with a lot of bad news but with very little action or action plan.”

His comments come just after Moody’s Investors Service revised the country’s outlook to negative on November 1, citing a lack of action by the government to address increasing state-owned enterprises’ (SOEs) debt, high unemployment, and a deteriorating fiscal position.

Moody’s said on Friday that there is “rising concern that the government will not find the political capital to implement the range of measures it intends, and that its plans will be largely ineffective in lifting growth”.

Moody’s, the last ratings agency to keep SA from sub-investment grade, said “resistance to reforms from key stakeholders limits the government’s room to adopt and implement structural reforms”.

S&P Global downgraded the country to junk status in 2017. Reuss was asked on Wednesday what predictions he had for the meeting in two weeks’ time. He emphasised that the ratings will be determined by “a committee”, but said “look at the data we have”.

He also said that unless the government takes action to improve structural risks to the economy, it could face further downgrades. “It will be a very difficult conversation unless an argument can be made that government will take convincing measures ... The risks are clear on the downside.”

Reuss warned that it takes a long time to come back from being downgraded to junk. He said the “weighted average length of time is seven or eight years”, adding that the worst case was Indonesia, which took 20 years. “SA today still has a long way to go back to [S&P Global] investment grade.”

childk@businesslive.co.za

Watch: Is a downgrade to junk from Moody’s inevitable?

Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine talk to Business Day TV about Moody’s negative outlook on SA
1 day ago

Moody’s flags Land Bank for downgrade

Step is more aggressive than agency’s warning on SA’s sovereign rating last Friday in which it changed the outlook from stable to negative
23 hours ago

Clear signs of SA’s deteriorating finances writ large in medium-term budget

Tito Mboweni’s budget revealed the full picture of revenue shortfalls, spending pressure on SOEs and ballooning government debt levels
1 week ago

Hard talks are needed with labour to address worsening fiscal crisis, Tito Mboweni says

But trade union federation Cosatu’s parliamentary officer, Matthew Parks, warns cutting the wage bill would be a ‘declaration of war’
National
6 days ago

