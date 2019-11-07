Features Why SA is in a fiscal free-fall SA’s public finances are in far worse shape than most realised — but the remedies required to stabilise debt appear beyond the reach of today’s politicians BL PREMIUM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni shocked the nation last week by presenting a medium-term budget that shows SA has backed itself into a fiscal crisis and will be in debt distress in a few years if the status quo continues.

Financial markets were appalled by the deterioration in SA’s debt metrics and the absence of a credible plan to take evasive action or deal with Eskom’s R440bn debt. In the immediate aftermath, government bonds sold off sharply and the rand weakened nearly 3% against the dollar.