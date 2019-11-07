Why SA is in a fiscal free-fall
SA’s public finances are in far worse shape than most realised — but the remedies required to stabilise debt appear beyond the reach of today’s politicians
07 November 2019 - 05:00
Finance minister Tito Mboweni shocked the nation last week by presenting a medium-term budget that shows SA has backed itself into a fiscal crisis and will be in debt distress in a few years if the status quo continues.
Financial markets were appalled by the deterioration in SA’s debt metrics and the absence of a credible plan to take evasive action or deal with Eskom’s R440bn debt. In the immediate aftermath, government bonds sold off sharply and the rand weakened nearly 3% against the dollar.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.