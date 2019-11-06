PETER BRUCE: Let’s talk about the economy and not race in the months ahead
DA has to grab the economic debate and run with it
06 November 2019 - 19:18
There are two big things to watch in SA between now and next April. The first is quite how finance minister Tito Mboweni assembles the R50bn spending cuts he has just promised to find for the next budget, in February. He is targeting the public sector wage bill but it is going to be as hard to get any money out of the public service as it is to get any service out of it.
The other thing to watch is the race for the leadership of the DA after the return to the senior ranks of former leader Helen Zille and the consequent departure of party leader Mmusi Maimane. It is going to be a thriller.
