Big talk but little action on illicit financial flows

This new report, from Action for Southern Africa (Actsa), focuses on trade-related IFFs and estimates that in 2015 alone R90bn of revenue was lost to SA due to trade misinvoicing. In simple terms trade misinvoicing occurs when transnational companies deliberately lie about the value of their imports or exports, or both, to avoid duties and taxation. The illicit funds from these activities are then diverted into tax havens with secrecy laws that allow the ill-gotten gains to be hidden from the laws of other jurisdictions — in this case the SA Revenue Service.

Actsa’s report follows on from one completed by Global Financial Integrity in 2017, which estimated that between 2010 and 2014 about R565bn, an average of R113bn per year, of revenue was lost to the SA state due to trade misinvoicing.

This report, in turn, followed on from the 2015 report of the AU high-level panel on illicit financial flows from Africa, which estimated that the continent as a whole lost over R760bn a year from IFFs (over 55% of which comes from the extractive sector alone). According to Actsa, the Sadc region, which is home to about of the world’s poorest countries, loses in excess of R135bn a year to IFFs. The report’s author, Sunit Bagree, notes that this is a conservative estimate because there are no figures from the Democratic Republic of Congo, trade only with the “global north” was considered, and the calculations excluded misinvoicing for services.